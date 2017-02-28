IFC Films has nabbed North American distribution rights to the J. D. Salinger drama “Rebel in the Rye,” Variety has learned.

The movie, starring Nicholas Hoult as the reclusive author of “The Catcher in the Rye,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in late January. It will receive a theatrical release in the fall of 2017.

Danny Strong wrote and directed the movie, which focuses on the early years of Salinger’s writing career as he struggles to find his voice. The cast includes Kevin Spacey as a Columbia University professor, Sarah Paulson as Salinger’s first literary agent, and Zoey Deutch as the starlet Oona O’Neill, who dated Salinger before marrying Charlie Chaplin in 1943.

The pic was produced by Strong, Bruce Cohen, Black Label Media, and Jason Shuman. It was financed by Black Label Media and West Madison Entertainment.

The deal was negotiated by CAA and Arianna Bocco from IFC films.

This year’s Sundance offered a healthy market for filmmakers. But in a drastic change from past years, many of biggest titles went to deep-pocketed streaming players Amazon Studios and Netflix, which spent $12.5 million on the period drama “Mudbound.”

Watch our Sundance interview with Hoult, Deutch, and Strong at the Variety Studio below.