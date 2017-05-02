Producer J.C. Spink’s Memorial Service to Be Held in Beverly Hills

J.C. Spink Dead
J. Berliner/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

Friends and family of J.C. Spink will gather in Beverly Hills on Thursday to remember the manager and producer’s life and legacy.

Spink’s death last month at the age of 45 has left many members of the Hollywood community deeply shaken, both because he was still young, and because of the deep relationships he developed over his nearly two decades in the movie business. Spink’s producer credits include “The Hangover,” The “Horrible Bosses” and “The Butterfly Effect” franchises, “Vacation,” and “A History of Violence.”

He also helped a number of prominent screenwriters break into the movie business through Benderspink, the management company he ran with Chris Bender until last year when it was dissolved. His clients included John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“Bad Santa”), Brian Lynch (“The Secret Life of Pets”) and Eric Bress (“The Butterfly Effect”).

Spink was found unresponsive at his West Hollywood home on April 18. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but a coroner’s report is expected to be released. Spink is survived by his parents, Marsh and Helyn, and two brothers.

Spink’s memorial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church (504 N. Camden Dr., Beverly Hills, 90210). The memorial is open to the public and the service will be followed by a small reception on the church grounds.

Spink’s family is asking for donations to be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

