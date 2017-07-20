J.C. Spink Had Fentanyl and Cocaine in His System When He Died

Producer J.C. Spink had fentanyl and traces of cocaine in his system when he died in April, according to a coroner’s report released on Wednesday.

The coroner’s office determined that Spink, who produced the “Hangover” franchise, died of an accidental drug overdose.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid painkiller, is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin. It is deadly even in small doses, and was also blamed in Prince’s death in April 2016. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recently warned of a dramatic proliferation of fentanyl deaths.

The coroner’s report states that Spink had a history of prescription drug abuse and was known to binge drink and “self-medicate with marijuana.” He also had a history of sleep apnea, diabetes, anxiety, and depression. He was obese as well, weighing 296 pounds, according to the report.

Spink was found unconscious at his home in West Hollywood on April 18 at 7 p.m. His brother told authorities that he appeared “woozy and out of it” earlier in the day.

In addition to the fentanyl and the cocaine compound, lab results came back positive for fluoxetine, an anti-depressant, and diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl. The report concluded that Spink died of “multiple drug intoxication.”