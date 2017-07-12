J.C. Spink Died of Accidental Drug Overdose, Coroner Rules

“Hangover” producer J.C. Spink died of an accidental drug overdose, the L.A. County Coroner’s office has ruled.

The 45-year-old producer was found unresponsive at his home in West Hollywood on April 18. The coroner’s office has determined that the cause of death was “multiple drug intoxication” and the manner was accidental. The full coroner’s report has not yet been released.

With partner Chris Bender, Spink founded the management and production company Benderspink in 1998. The company produced “Horrible Bosses,” “The Butterfly Effect,” “A History of Violence,” among many other titles. The “Hangover” franchise was his biggest hit. Spink was known for his irrepressible sense of humor and charisma, and for his generosity in nurturing talent.

Spink left the company in 2016.

Three days before he died, Spink was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated by West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies. According to sheriff’s records, Spink crashed his Jeep Wrangler into a parked car in the 1100 block of Greenacre Avenue. He was unhurt, and the crash caused only minor damage to both vehicles. He declined a Breathalyzer test, opting for a blood test instead. He was arrested about 8 p.m. on April 15 and released the following afternoon.