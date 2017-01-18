Jay D. Roth, longtime national executive director of the Directors Guild of America, will retire in the late spring.

Directors Guild of America President Paris Barclay made the announcement Wednesday.

“Jay’s entire professional career has been dedicated to representing people and helping to make their lives better – early on as a civil rights and labor lawyer, and for more than three decades, as an essential part of the DGA’s life as its greatest adviser, defender and coach,” said Barclay.

Barclay revealed that Roth’s retirement has been under discussion for some time but that he had agreed to stay on the negotiate the DGA’s master contract. The guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative deal on Dec. 23; that pact –– featuring a significant gain in streaming residuals — was ratified by the national board and sent out last month for ratification by the 16,000 members of the DGA.

“Over a year ago, Jay began a conversation with the Guild about a plan to retire from his role as National Executive Director. At the request of our National Board, he agreed to continue in his position through the negotiations of our recently announced contract – a decision for which we honor Jay, and which reflects his genuine, unwavering dedication and loyalty to the DGA and its members. With negotiations now behind us, Jay will move forward with his planned retirement from his role as National Executive Director later this spring. But we couldn’t let him go completely. To our great fortune, at that time, he will transition to a role with us as senior adviser.”

A succession plan will be announced next month following the DGA National Board meeting.

Roth joined the DGA in 1995 after serving a decade as its outside counsel. He was the chief negotiator for eight successor deals to the master contract. He led the DGA negotiations during the bitter 2007-08 Writers Guild of America strike after the WGA-AMPTP negotiations cratered in December, 2007. The DGA’s subsequent deal, which extended jurisdiction in new media, served as the outline for the WGA’s successor deal, which ended the strike after 100 days.

“The DGA has been, and continues to be, a tremendous part of my life,” Roth said. “I joined not only because it is a top-notch organization with proud traditions and solid governance, but also because its membership and staff had an established culture of rowing the boat the same way, and an understanding of who leads and makes policy – and who advises and executes.

“I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished together to build the Guild and advance our mission of protecting the creative and economic rights of our members – every single new contract, compensation increase, residual, creative right and expansion of jurisdiction that has allowed our members the freedom and security to create the best motion pictures in the world.”