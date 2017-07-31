Jaume Collet-Serra to Direct Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

“The Shallows” helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is set to direct Dwayne Johnson in “Jungle Cruise,” which is based on the Walt Disney World theme park attraction.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay wrote the most recent script draft. John Davis and John Fox will produce via Davis Entertainment, Beau Flynn will produce via his FlynnPictureCo. banner, and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are producing through Seven Bucks Productions.

Collet-Serra was being considered for the “Suicide Squad 2” directing job, but chose to join Johnson on the “Jungle Cruise” instead.

Johnson is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, having just finished New Line’s action pic “Rampage” and getting ready to start production on the Legendary film “Skyscraper.” “Jungle Cruise” is currently slated to go into production next April.

Collet-Serra just finished production on the Liam Neeson movie “The Commuter.”

Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo. Collet-Serra is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Gretchen Bruggeman Rush; Johnson is repped by WME and managed by Garcia of the Garcia Companies.

