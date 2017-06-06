Jaume Collet-Serra to Direct ‘Waco’ For Annapurna Pictures

“The Shallows” helmer Jaume Collet-Serra has come on to direct “Waco” for Annapurna Pictures and Mark Boal’s Page 1 production banner.

The pic will be set during the 1993 standoff between the FBI and Texas state law enforcement and the Branch Davidians that lasted 51 days and saw 76 people killed in the process.

Boal penned the script with “Kubo and the Two Strings” scribe Marc Haimes. Boal will produce “Waco” with Megan Ellison and Matthew Budman, along with Page 1’s Hugo Lindgren and Jon Leven.

The pic is one of a handful of projects Boal and Page 1 are involved with. Others include the upcoming Kathryn Bigelow directed thriller “Detroit,” which Boal also penned, and the action pic “Triple Frontier,” which Netflix is in talks to acquire.

The film marks another strong play for Annapurna which is currently setting up its first slate of films it will distribute after mainly serving as a producer and financier over the years. “Detroit” is the first pic on the schedule and bows on Aug. 4.

Collet-Serra recently wrapped “The Commuter” with Liam Neeson. Boal and Collet-Serra are both repped by CAA and Management 360.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

