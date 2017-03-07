Jason Momoa has come on board to star in the action movie “Just Cause,” based on the Square Enix video game.

“San Andreas” director Brad Peyton will helm the project. Momoa also starred in “San Andreas” and will be seen as Aquaman in “Justice League,” as well as in his own titular spinoff for Warner Bros.

“Just Cause” has been adapted by John Collee, whose credits include “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.”

Momoa will star as Rico Rodriguez, an operative for an organization known as the Agency. Other plot details are being kept under wraps.

Producers are Peyton and Jeff Fierson through their ASAP Entertainment production company; Roy Lee through his Vertigo Entertainment; Adrian Askarieh through Prime Universe Films; Eva Cao through Supernova Entertainment; and Mason Xu and Fan Dong through DNA Co. Ltd.

China-based DNA provided the financing for the film. DNA Pictures was founded in 2015 by Mason Xu, former CFO of Bona Film Group, and Dr. Fan Dong.

Peyton is due to begin shooting shortly on Dwayne Johnson’s action movie “Rampage.” Lee is a producer on the “Lego” movies.

Momoa is repped by WME and the law firm of Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Peyton is repped by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.