Joker-Harley Quinn Movie in the Works With Jared Leto, Margot Robbie

Warner Bros. is developing an untitled tentpole movie starring Jared Leto as the Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who direct and exec produce NBC’s “This Is Us,” are in final negotiations to direct the villain movie as part of the expanding DC Entertainment universe.

Leto and Robbie will reprise the roles they played in the studio’s 2016 super-villain mash-up “Suicide Squad.” The project is separate from the recently unveiled standalone Joker solo movie being developed as a potential directing vehicle for Todd Phillips of “The Hangover” — which will not star Leto.

