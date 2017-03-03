Disney is in early talks with Jared Leto for the actor to star in and produce a live-action “Tron 3” movie.

No writer has been hired. If the project moves forward, Justin Springer will produce with Leto and Emma Ludbrook involved in some producing capacity.

“Tron 3” has been in development as a sequel to 2010’s “Tron: Legacy,” which was directed by Joseph Kosinski and grossed $400 million worldwide, but has not yet greenlit “Tron 3.”

“Tron: Legacy” was a sequel to the 1982 movie “Tron,” starring Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner inside a computer world. Garrett Hedlund portrayed the son of Bridges’ character in “Legacy,” while Olivia Wilde portrayed a humanized algorithm.

Springer co-produced “Tron: Legacy” and exec produced “Oblivion.”

Leto was last seen in “Suicide Squad” as The Joker. He will next appear with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.”

Paramount announced on Feb. 15 that Leto would direct the police thriller “77,” in what will be the actor’s feature directorial debut.

Leto previously helmed the documentary “Artifact,” which won an award at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival. He has also directed numerous music videos and commercials under the pseudonym Bartholomew Cubbins.

He will direct from from an original screenplay by “L.A. Confidential” author James Ellroy with revisions by David Matthews (“Narcos,” “Boardwalk Empire”). The story is set in 1974 in Los Angeles with heiress Patty Hearst on the lam.

Leto won a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for “Dallas Buyers Club.”