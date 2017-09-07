Jared Leto Is ‘Confused’ About DC’s Joker Movies

For the past few weeks, the comic book world has been buzzing with news and rumors about DC’s most popular villain, the Joker. With multiple spinoff movies planned, a sequel to “Suicide Squad” in the works, and rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio was being eyed for the role in the upcoming origin film, it’s easy to see how all the news could be a little jarring.

But fans of the Clown Prince of Crime shouldn’t feel bad about not being able to keep track of all the developments; Jared Leto is right there with you. Leto played the sinister clown in “Suicide Squad,” a performance that polarized the DC fanbase. He is set to portray the character in a Harley Quinn and Joker spinoff film, but will not appear in the origin story.

In an interview with ODE, after the interviewer said that she was confused about WB’s plans, Leto admitted, “I’m a little confused too, but yeah, there are a couple of things happening in the DC world.”

“I loved the Joker, he’s a great character, a really fun character to play,” he continued. “It’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. But there are other films in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

The origin spinoff film is rumored to be set in the ’80s and will feature a younger Joker. The movie will also not be part of the DC Extended Universe’s continuity.