Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to Attend Sun Valley Media and Tech Conference (EXCLUSIVE)

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will attend Allen & Co.’s annual media and technology summit, Variety has learned.

The pair will pay for their own travel to Sun Valley, Idaho, where the event is held. They will also pay for their accommodations, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation. Kushner had been rumored to appear at the conference, but with the White House engulfed in a scandal over his meeting with a person believed to be a Russian government attorney, it was unclear if he would make the trek.

A spokesman for Kushner declined to comment.

The annual conference is put on by Allen & Co., an investment bank with ties to Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and other industries. Warren Buffett, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, Snap chairman Michael Lynton, Viacom vice chairman Shari Redstone, and Discovery CEO David Zaslav are among the bold-faced names who have flocked to the resort.

The meeting was arranged by Kushner’s brother-in-law Donald Trump Jr. In publicly disclosed emails, publicist Rob Goldstone offered to put Trump in touch with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, an attorney with ties to the Kremlin. He claimed she had damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The meeting took place on June 9, 2016. Trump Jr. has said he was interested in conducting opposition research, but also has commented that Veselnitskaya’s “statements were vague, ambiguous, and made no sense.”

More to come.