An episode of an upcoming Japanese-made Netflix series will get a theatrical world premiere next month as the opening film of the Okinawa International Movie Festival.

The festival unspools at locations around the island of Okinawa and is backed by leading talent agency Yoshimoto Kogyo. The 9th edition runs April 20-23, 2017.

The new show, “Jimmy: Aho Mitai na Honma no Hanashi” (translation: Jimmy: A Seemingly Stupid, but True Story,) is a Netflix original series produced by popular talent MC Sanma Akashiya. “Jimmy” is based on Akashiya’s real-life encounters with the title comic, Jimmy Onishi. The nine-episode series is scheduled to start streaming this summer in 190. Yoshimoto, Akashiya’s agency, is backing the project.

Also premiering in the festival’s special invitation section is “Karanukan,” an Okinawa-set drama with pop star GACKT and directed by Yasuhiro Hamano.

Among other sections include: TV Directors’ Movie, with films by variety show directors backed by Yoshitomo and TV broadcasters; Creators Factory, which discovers and nurtures new talent; and the self-explanatory Okinawa Historical Movies. The festival will also feature stage, sports and other community-based events and activities.