Japanese Animated Film ‘In This Corner of the World’ Scheduled for August Release

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Animatsu, Genco
© Fumiyo Kouno/Futabasha/Konosekai no katasumini Project

Shout! Factory and Funimation Films are jointly launching the Japanese animated feature “In This Corner of the World” on Aug. 11 in the U.S.

The movie recently won the Animation of the Year award at this year’s 40th Japan Academy Prize and has been selected to premiere in competition at the LA Film Festival in June.

Based on the Japanese manga by Fumiyo Kouno, the film is written and directed by Sunao Katabuchi. Produced by Genco and Japanese animation studio Mappa, the film is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of World War II.

Suzu, the key character, moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Her life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed.

“‘In This Corner of the World’ is an incredibly exquisite, artful and socially relevant film that will impact everyone who sees it,” said Shout! Factory’s Melissa Boag. “We’re really proud in presenting this remarkable, hand-drawn animated film to North American movie audience.”

Variety‘s Maggie Lee said in her review, “Dwelling more on culinary feats with food rations than on the unutterable horror of the atomic bomb, Japanese period anime ‘In This Corner of the World‘ is a wistfully nostalgic time capsule of civilian life under the catastrophic tide of war.”

Katabuchi began his career working closely with Hayao Miyazaki before directing his own animated films, including the animated features “Mai Mai Miracle” and “Princess Arete.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad