Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present the 2017 SAG Life Achievement Award to Lily Tomlin at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The trio starred in the 1980 feminist revenge comedy “9 to 5,” currently listed at number 74 on American Film Institute’s ranking of the “100 Funniest American Movies of All Time.” The film, which was Parton’s first feature role, was a major hit, grossing more than $100 million at the domestic box office.

Fonda and Tomlin are the stars and executive producers of the Netflix comedy series “Grace and Frankie.” Tomlin is also up for a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in the show. “Grace and Frankie” returns for its third season in May.

Tomlin is the 53rd recipient of SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment. She also won a 2014 Kennedy Center Award, the 2003 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, two Peabody Awards, multiple Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Grammy, and a Writers Guild of America Award. She was also nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress in “Nashville.”

The SAG Awards — to be held on Jan. 29 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium — will be broadcast on TNT and TBS.