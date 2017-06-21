Jamie Lee Curtis, Tika Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli to Star in Political Thriller ‘The Pages’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Tika Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli Jamie Lee
Courtesy of CorradoMooncoin

Production company CorradoMooncoin has cast Tika Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli and Jamie Lee Curtis in the political thriller “The Pages,” which will be shot in Chicago this summer.

Principal photography begins this week with Joe Chappelle directing from his own script in a female-driven story of obsession, betrayal and regret. The film will be produced by Colleen Griffen for CorradoMooncoin and executive produced by Candy Straight. CAA is handling film sales.

Sumpter will portray a former top security advisor threatened by associates from her dark past including a steely politician — played by Curtis — with an unwavering knack for achieving her goals.

“For me, ‘The Pages’ explores the challenges — from both abroad and home — that our democracy currently faces and how the individual can persevere and fight the good fight,” said Chappelle.

Chappelle’s credits include “Chicago Fire,” “Fringe,” “CSI: Miami” and “The Wire.” Griffen directed and produced the feature film “The Cold and the Quiet.” Straight most recently executive produced “Equity,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released by Sony Pictures Classics.

Sumpter recently portrayed the young Michelle Robinson (Obama) in the feature film “Southside With You.” She currently stars in Tyler Perry’s series “The Haves and the Have Nots” on OWN and will next be seen in David Lowery’s “Old Man and the Gun.” Sumpter is represented by WME and Brookside Artist Management.

Tavassoli played the lead role in the BBC series “New Blood,” and just wrapped “Overlord” for Paramount. He is represented by Troika and Thruline Entertainment. Curtis is represented by CAA.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad