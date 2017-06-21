Jamie Lee Curtis, Tika Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli to Star in Political Thriller ‘The Pages’

Production company CorradoMooncoin has cast Tika Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli and Jamie Lee Curtis in the political thriller “The Pages,” which will be shot in Chicago this summer.

Principal photography begins this week with Joe Chappelle directing from his own script in a female-driven story of obsession, betrayal and regret. The film will be produced by Colleen Griffen for CorradoMooncoin and executive produced by Candy Straight. CAA is handling film sales.

Sumpter will portray a former top security advisor threatened by associates from her dark past including a steely politician — played by Curtis — with an unwavering knack for achieving her goals.

“For me, ‘The Pages’ explores the challenges — from both abroad and home — that our democracy currently faces and how the individual can persevere and fight the good fight,” said Chappelle.

Chappelle’s credits include “Chicago Fire,” “Fringe,” “CSI: Miami” and “The Wire.” Griffen directed and produced the feature film “The Cold and the Quiet.” Straight most recently executive produced “Equity,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released by Sony Pictures Classics.

Sumpter recently portrayed the young Michelle Robinson (Obama) in the feature film “Southside With You.” She currently stars in Tyler Perry’s series “The Haves and the Have Nots” on OWN and will next be seen in David Lowery’s “Old Man and the Gun.” Sumpter is represented by WME and Brookside Artist Management.

Tavassoli played the lead role in the BBC series “New Blood,” and just wrapped “Overlord” for Paramount. He is represented by Troika and Thruline Entertainment. Curtis is represented by CAA.