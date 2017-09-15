Jamie Lee Curtis Returning for ‘Halloween’ Reboot

Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to play the iconic Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” franchise.

Universal Pictures also set Oct. 19, 2018, as the release for the final film in the “Halloween” series.

The horror movie is being produced by Trancas International Films, Blumhouse Productions, and Miramax.

Curtis’ character will have a final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

John Carpenter will executive produce and serve as creative consultant on this film, joining horror producer Jason Blum, who’s behind “Get Out,” “Split,” and “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity” franchises.

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have written the script. Malek Akkad, whose Trancas International Films has produced the series since its inception, will produce. Green and McBride will executive produce under their Rough House Pictures banner.