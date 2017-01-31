James Madigan has been hired to direct the hybrid live-action/animation version of “The Rats Of Nimh.”

Daniel Bobker and Ehren Kruger are producing with Michael Berg penning the script. Cassidy Lange and Jon Glickman are overseeing at MGM.

The film will mark Madigan’s directorial debut.

The movie is based on the successful Newbery Medal-winning series by author Robert C. O’Brien. The book was previously made into the 1982 motion picture “The Secret of NIMH.” The pic became a cult hit and featured the voices of Dom Deluise, Shannen Doherty, and Wil Wheaton.

The story revolves around a group of rescued lab rats that are recruited to save a rodent family.

Madigan comes from a VFX supervisor background, working in TV and features, and transitioned to second unit directing. He recently wrapped directing the second on upcoming Jason Statham action/thriller “Meg.” His most notable VFX work includes “Iron Man 2,” “The Da Vinci Code,” and HBO’s “Rome” for which he won an Emmy and two Visual Effects Society Awards.

He is repped by WME, Eric Robinson at Gotham Group, and Barry Littman at Hansen Jacobson.