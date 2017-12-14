‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn to Produce Horror Movie for H Collective

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn will produce an untitled horror film for The H Collective.

Gunn’s brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn are writing the screenplay. James Gunn will produce the project in between scripting “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and starting production on the Disney-Marvel tentpole, which he will direct next year.

Gunn’s longtime collaborator David Yarovesky will direct the film, and The H Collective will fully finance and produce alongside Gunn and his Troll Court Entertainment. Brian and Mark Gunn, Dan Clifton, and The H Collective’s Nic Crawley will executive produce.

The horror pic is expected to go into production in the spring of 2018. Gunn directed the 2006 horror film “Slither” and the 2010 superhero comedy-drama “Super.” In between 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Gunn also penned and produced the horror film “The Belko Experiment,” which was released in March.

James Gunn and Brian Gunn collaborated on the web parody series “PG Porn.” Their brother Sean Gunn stars as Kraglin in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise. Brian and Mark Gunn work as a writing pair, having penned “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” and they are writing and developing the new “Starsky & Hutch” Amazon series.

Yarovesky directed the sci-fi horror movie “The Hive” along with music videos, including “Guardians Inferno” for Marvel Studios.

The H Collective launched in June as a film finance, production, marketing, and distribution company that is producing four films per year. It has production deals with Mark Johnson, Joe Roth, and Sid Ganis and recently began principal photography on its first feature, “The Parts You Lose,” directed by Christopher Cantwell and starring Aaron Paul.

James Gunn and Yarovesky are represented by UTA. Brian and Mark Gunn are repped by ICM.