While “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has yet to hit theaters, Marvel has already set James Gunn to return to write and direct a third installment.

Gunn announced the news on his Facebook page on Monday, shortly before embarking on the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” press tour.

“So, after many months of ruminations and discussions, I know the answer. I could save this answer for the first, random interviewer to ask me during the press junket but instead I thought I’d share it with the most important people in the Guardiansverse – you, the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive and enthusiastic over the past five years, it has moved me to tears on a regular basis,” he wrote. “So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

More to come…