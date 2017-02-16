James Cromwell, currently starring in HBO’s “The Young Pope,” has been cast in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World” sequel.

The studio is keeping details about Cromwell’s character information under wraps. “Jurassic World” generated $1.67 billion worldwide in 2015 — the fourth-best grosser of all time, trailing only “Avatar,” “Titanic” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Cromwell joins Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are reprising their roles, along with Toby Jones and Justice Smith. Shooting begins next month with “A Monster Calls” director J.A. Bayona helming.

Universal has already set a June 22, 2018, release date for the untitled project, where it has no competition. “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow wrote the script with Derek Connolly.

Producers are Frank Marshall, Pat Crowley, and Belen Atienza. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow are exec producing. VP Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Cromwell received an Oscar nomination for “Babe” and four primetime Emmy nominations. He won for “American Horror Story: Asylum” for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Cromwell’s credits include “The Green Mile,” “L.A. Confidential,” “The Artist,” “The Queen,” “Star Trek: First Contact,” “The Sum of All Fears” and “Spider-Man 3.” He is repped by Paradigm and Markham, Froggatt, and Irwin.