James Corden is taking a role opposite Sandra Bullock in the crime-caper spinoff “Ocean’s Eight,” portraying an insurance investigator.

Gary Ross is directing for Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures. Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter are all starring with Bullock.

Bullock’s character is the leader of a group of thieves and cons who try to pull off a major heist. Damian Lewis (“Billions”) will play Bullock’s ex-lover and the target of the gang’s robbery.

Ross is directing from a script that he co-wrote with Olivia Milch.

“Ocean’s Eleven” director Steven Soderbergh and Ross will produce with executive producer Susan Ekins. Village Roadshow is co-producing and co-financing, as it did with the three previous “Ocean’s” movies starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Those films were released in 2001, 2004 and 2007.

Warner Bros. has set a release date of June 8, 2018, for “Ocean’s Eight.”

Corden hosts “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and has been set to host the Grammy Awards in February. His feature credits include “The Lady In The Van,” “Into the Woods” and “Begin Again.” He also has voice credits on “Trolls,” along with the upcoming “The Emoji Movie” and “Peter Rabbit.”

Corden is repped by CAA, United Agents and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.