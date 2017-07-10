Christopher Nolan Would ‘Definitely’ Direct a James Bond Movie

Christopher Nolan, director of “The Dark Knight” trilogy, knows a thing or two about reinventing iconic characters. So to be tempted to take on a James Bond movie, he said the franchise would have to be in need of a revival.

“A Bond movie, definitely,” Nolan said in an interview with Playboy. I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.”

Nolan’s name has come up in speculation for directing a Bond movie before, but nothing has been confirmed regarding his potential involvement in the next installment, “Bond 25.” Nolan has a history with big-budget action films, including the aforementioned Batman films and “Inception.”

Daniel Craig, who candidly stated he would “rather slash [his] wrists” than step back into his role as James Bond, has since has since hinted that he may have come around to the idea of returning to play the secret agent again. His two most recent turns as Bond, “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” were the highest-grossing films in the franchise’s 54-year history, before adjusting for inflation.

Nolan’s latest project “Dunkirk,” slated for a July 21 release, boasts the largest release format in 25 years. The World War II film features an ensemble cast including Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, and Harry Styles.