James Bond 25 Gets 2019 Release Date

James Bond will be back in action in 2019, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions said Monday.

The 25th film about the legendary super spy will hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019. There’s no word yet on whether or not Daniel Craig will be asking for his martinis shaken, not stirred. The companies said that additional details regarding distribution, including international release dates, the film’s cast and director, will be announced at a later date. However, some insiders believe that there is a good chance he will return for at least one more outing as 007.

Bond won’t have the premiere date all to his bespoke-suited lonesome. Disney will be releasing an untitled fairy tale movie on the same date.

MGM and Eon also are looking for a studio to handle the marketing and the distribution of the film. Warner Bros., Fox, Sony, and Universal are among the studios who would like to release the Bond sequel, with some insiders giving a slight edge to Warners.

“Spectre,” the most recent Bond adventure, reunited Craig with “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes. It grossed $880.7 million globally.

More to come…