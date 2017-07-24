James Bond 25 Gets 2019 Release Date

Senior Film and Media Editor @BrentALang
Spectre
Courtesy of Sony/MGM

James Bond will be back in action in 2019, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions said Monday.

The 25th film about the legendary super spy will hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019. There’s no word yet on whether or not Daniel Craig will be asking for his martinis shaken, not stirred. The companies said that additional details regarding distribution, including international release dates, the film’s cast and director, will be announced at a later date. However, some insiders believe that there is a good chance he will return for at least one more outing as 007.

Bond won’t have the premiere date all to his bespoke-suited lonesome. Disney will be releasing an untitled fairy tale movie on the same date.

MGM and Eon also are looking for a studio to handle the marketing and the distribution of the film. Warner Bros., Fox, Sony, and Universal are among the studios who would like to release the Bond sequel, with some insiders giving a slight edge to Warners.

“Spectre,” the most recent Bond adventure, reunited Craig with “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes. It grossed $880.7 million globally.

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad