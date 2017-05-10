‘New Girl’ Star Jake Johnson Joins Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner Comedy ‘Tag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jake Johnson is set to join Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, and Hannibal Buress in the New Line comedy “Tag,” sources tell Variety.

Jeff Tomsic will direct from a script by Mark Steilen and Rob McKittrick. Steilen, Todd Garner, and Sean Robins are producing.

The film is based on a true story featured in the Wall Street Journal about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children’s game Tag for the last 30 years.

Johnson will be part of the core group of friends.

Johnson, who’s best known as Nick on the long-running Fox sitcom “New Girl,” is also active on the movie front, appearing in “Jurassic World,” “Let’s Be Cops,” and the upcoming Universal tentpole “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise.

“New Girl” recently wrapped up its sixth season on Fox, and is in contention for a seventh season — sources say the sitcom will likely return for a final season, and the official announcement is expected sometime this week, ahead of Fox’s Upfront presentation.

Johnson is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Karl Austen.