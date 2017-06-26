Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo Untitled Drama From Dan Gilroy Lands at Netflix

Netflix has won an auction for the movie rights to an upcoming untitled feature film drama set in the art world and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo.

Dan Gilroy will direct from his own script. The project re-teams Gilroy with “Nightcrawler” stars Gyllenhaal and  Russo in which the former played an ambitious cameraman and the latter a local news producer.

Gilroy has been directing a legal thriller with Denzel Washington for Sony, which recently changed the title from “Inner City” to “Roman Israel.”

Gyllenhaal stars Netflix’s “Okja,” directed by Bong Joon-Ho, which competed at the Cannes Film Festival last month. The movie also starred Korean child actress Ahn Seo-hyun alongside Tilda Swinton and Paul Dano. Netflix will make “Okja” available to stream on June 28.

He will be seen next as Jeff Bauman in the Boston Marathon drama “Stronger.” Gyllenhaal’s production company Nine Stories produced “Stronger” along with Mandeville and Bold. The film, directed by David Gordon Green, will be released by Lionsgate on Sept. 22.

Russo, Gilroy’s wife, is starring in the action comedy “Villa Capri” with Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. Broad Green is releasing the movie on Nov. 22.

CAA brokered the deal. WME reps Gyllenhaal and UTA and Mark Crosby Mgmt. reps Russo. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

