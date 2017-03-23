Jake Gyllenhaal and “Life” director Daniel Espinosa are teaming up on another movie: “The Anarchists vs ISIS.”

Gyllenhaal is attached to star with Espinosa on board to helm the film adaptation.

Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, in association with Bold Films, optioned Seth Harp’s Rolling Stone piece, which the film is based on, with both on board to produce along with Espinosa.

Bold Films Chairman Michel Litvak will also produce, while CEO Gary Michael Walters executive produces.

The article tells the true story of a ragtag team of American volunteers, socialists, and outcasts, who are fighting alongside the Kurdish militia, known as the YPG, to beat ISIS in Syria and establish an anarchist collective amid the rubble of war.

“Jake and I are thrilled to partner with Daniel Espinosa on Seth Harp’s daring story. Thematically, we’re often attracted to material about the search for identity, especially in a world where it’s become easier to feel less and less connected,” Marker said in a statement. “Seth’s story is about people who abandon everything that’s familiar as a means to connect in the most brutal of circumstances. Daniel is wonderfully collaborative and so passionate about this material. We are eager to start working with a screenwriter together.”

Their sci-fi thriller “Life” premiered at SXSW last week and opens in theaters this Friday.