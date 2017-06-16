Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Tupac Biopic for ‘Deeply Hurtful’ Depiction of Their Friendship

Jada Pinkett Smith criticized the “deeply hurtful” dramatization of her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur in the biopic “All Eyez on Me,” which opens Friday.

In a series of tweets, Pinkett Smith said certain moments were fabricated in the movie, saying, “Forgive me. My relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in ‘All Eyez On Me’ to stand as truth.”

Pinkett Smith and Shakur met at Baltimore School for the Arts, where they formed a close bond. The biopic, which chronicles the life, death, and legacy of the legendary rapper, depicted a tumultuous relationship between the lifelong friends, including events in which Pinkett Smith says never occurred.

She went on to clarify which scenes were embellished. “Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book,” she said, continuing in a separate tweet, “Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA.; he had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career.”

Pinkett Smith went on to praise Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr., the actors who portrayed her and Shakur, respectively, in the film.

“Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles,” she wrote. “You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.”

She then wished Shakur, who would have been 46 today, a happy birthday. “You are cradled in my heart for eternity. I love you,” she said.

Read the full thread below:

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

The film also came under fire from 50 Cent, who called the movie “bulls—.”

“Man I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bullshit. Catch that shit on a fire stick 👎trust me. LOL SMH TRASH,” he wrote on Instagram.