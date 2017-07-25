Jacqueline Bisset Joins Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Best Day of My Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jacqueline Bisset has joined Sarah Jessica Parker’s romantic drama “Best Day of My Life” and will portray the mother of Parker’s character, Variety has learned exclusively.

Renee Zellweger, Common, Isabella Rossellini, Simon Baker, Taylor Kinney, and Gus Birney are also starring.

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Ambi Group is producing. Parker portrays a jazz vocalist in New York City who receives a diagnosis that shatters her world as she prepares for a world tour. Bisset portrays a woman who mostly speaks French who comes to visit her daughter the weekend of her New York performances.

Fabien Constant is directing the film from a screenplay written by Laura Eason. Parker will also serve as producer alongside Alison Benson, Iervolino and Bacardi. The movie is being executive produced by Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, who are co-financing the film.

Ambi Distribution is handles worldwide sales. CAA is co-repping the film’s domestic sale.