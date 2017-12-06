Jacob Tremblay, Christopher Lloyd, Kenan Thompson Join Voice Cast of Lani Pixels Movie

Lani Pixels has signed Jacob Tremblay, Christopher Lloyd, Kenan Thompson, and Mel Brooks as the voice cast in an untitled 3D animated feature directed by Kim Pagel.

Thomas Pagel, who co-founded Lani Pixels with Kim Pagel, is producing with Jason Mirch co-producing. Verité Entertainment’s René Veilleux and Donald Roman Lopez are associate producing.

The movie follows a brother and sister as they attempt to rescue their grandfather from supernatural forces that have invaded his isolated island. Guided by a charming Irish rogue, the siblings end up on a dangerous journey filled with magic and mystery. Production and additional casting are currently underway.

“It is an honor to be working with such a talented and dynamic cast on this project,” said Kim Pagel. “While this has been a passion project for many years, the themes of family unity and courage in the face of adversity are particularly important these days.”

Tremblay is starring in Lionsgate’s “Wonder “alongside Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson. Lloyd is best known for his roles as Emmett “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” trilogy. Thompson is a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and is currently in production on Dylan Brown’s “Amusement Park” alongside Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, and Matthew Broderick.

Brooks’ best-known films include “The Producers,” “The Twelve Chairs,” “Young Frankenstein,” “High Anxiety,” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”

Tremblay and Thompson are represented by United Talent Agency, Llyod is represented by the Gersh Agency, Brooks by CAA and DPN, and Lani Pixels by attorney Michael E. Morales.