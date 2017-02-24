Jeffrey Nachmanoff has signed on to direct Jackie Chan’s upcoming action-thriller “Five Against a Bullet” for Sony.

The attachment of Nachmanoff — whose credits include Don Cheadle’s “Traitor” and Keanu Reeves’ “Replicas” — comes two months after Chan was attached to the project.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing the project though his Di Bonventura Pictures for Sony along with Suretone Pictures, Jordan Schur through Mimran Schur Pictures and Chan through his Sparkle Roll production company.

Joe Carnahan came on to the project in 2014 to direct and re-write Alex Litvak’s script, set in a small Mexican town under attack by the drug cartel. The story centers on five the world-weary bodyguards who are signed on to protect a Mexican politician after his father is murdered by a cartel, ahead of an election.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord (“Covert Affairs”) are writing the latest draft under Nachmanoff’s supervision.

Bruce Willis was attached several years ago to star in “Five Against A Bullet” but is no longer on the project. Carnahan is currently attached only as the writer.

Hong Kong-based Chan has been acting since the late 1960s and has credits on more than 150 films. Chan’s action-comedy “Kung Fu Yoga” has grossed over $267 million internationally.

Nachmanoff began shooting “Replicas” last year. His TV credits include executive producing “Chicago Fire” and “Hostages.”

The news about Nachmanoff was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.