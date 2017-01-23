If you think sex scenes may be awkward, you’re wrong. Just ask Jacki Weaver.

“It was fabulous! It was fantastic,” the Oscar-nominated actress told Variety about the sex scene she shares with Jason Schwartzman in the indie film “The Polka King,” which debuts Sunday night at the Sundance Film Festival.

Speaking at the Variety Studio at Sundance, Weaver, 69, opened up about the scene she shares with her Schwartzman, 36 — a movie moment that’s creating buzz around the annual festival in Park City, Utah.

“I love Jason Schwartzman,” Weaver said. “We did two seasons of ‘Blunt Talk’ so I knew him from that. But he’s gorgeous.”

During the interview — alongside “The Polka King” stars Jack Black, Willie Garson, Jenny Slate and directors Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky — Weaver did admit that she “was a little nervous” to film the scene, but noted that “Jason is such a dream to work with.”

“It’s a long time since I’ve done a sex scene, in a bit, with a man — not in a real life, but on film,” she quipped, garnering laughter from her co-stars, including Black, who interjected: “Earlier this afternoon!”

While Weaver enjoyed shooting the scene, her son may have thought otherwise.

“I will tell you that my son in Australia called me and said, ‘How’s the film going? What are you shooting today?’ And I said, ‘I’ve got a sex scene with a much younger man,'” Weaver said. “My son laughed and said, ‘How much younger, mom?’ And I said, ‘About 10 years younger than you are.'”

Watch Jacki Weaver’s interview at the Variety Studio at Sundance here: