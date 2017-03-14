Jack Quaid and Matt Gerald have closed deals to join New Line’s adaptation of the classic arcade game “Rampage” starring Dwayne Johnson.

The movie reunites Johnson with his “San Andreas” team of director Brad Peyton and producer Beau Flynn.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but, like the game, “Rampage” will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks.

Ryan Engle wrote the original draft, with work contributed by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. Adam Sztykiel did the most current revisions.

Flynn is producing with John Rickard via his Wrigley Pictures banner. Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s partner, is also producing through 7 Bucks Entertainment. Johnson, Marcus Viscidi, Jeff Fierson, and Dany Garcia are exec producing. Wendy Jacobson of Flynn Picture Co. is overseeing.

The movie opens April 20, 2018.

Quaid recently appeared in “Tragedy Girls,” which premiered at SXSW, and will next be seen in Steve Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky.” Other credits include “Vinyl” and “The Hunger Games.” Quaid is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Gerald just wrapped “Bright” starring opposite Will Smith and Joel Edgerton for Netflix. The big-budget actioner arrives in 2017. Gerald also currently recurs in the Marvel hit series “Daredevil” for Netflix. He is repped by Talentworks and Good Fear Film + Management.