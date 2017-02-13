Jack Kilmer and Timur Magomedgadzhiev have come on board to star in the terrorist attack film “Violent Delights.”

Rachel Palumbo is making her feature directorial debut from a script by Taylor Laughlin. Her short film “Sapere Aude” was recently picked up by Amazon Studios.

“Violent Delights” was unveiled Monday at the Berlin Film Festival by producers Bruce Nahin and Taylor Laughlin, and executive producer Kelsey Roberts. Production will commence this summer in Paris and Los Angeles.

The film follows a diverse group of musicians and art students who find themselves caught in the crossfire of a Parisian terrorist attack. The story centers on the lead singer of an American punk rock band, played by Kilmer, and two expressionist painters. Their lives parallel a young man from an immigrant family (portrayed by Magomedgadzhiev) as they each search for inspiration in the city of Paris.

Kilmer, the son of Val Kilmer, played the lead opposite James Franco and Nat Wolff in Gia Coppola’s “Palo Alto.” He also appeared in “The Stanford Prison Experiment” and “The Nice Guys.” Magomedgadzhiev has worked exclusively with the Dardenne brothers with roles in “Two Days, One Night” and “The Unknown Girl.”

Kilmer is repped by CAA and Bonnie Liedtke at Principato-Young.