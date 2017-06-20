Jack Black, Eli Roth Join ‘The House With a Clock in its Walls’ Horror Movie

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Jack Black Eli Roth
Rex Shutterstock

Jack Black will star in the gothic horror movie “The House With a Clock in its Walls” and Eli Roth will direct for Amblin Entertainment and Mythology Entertainment.

No start date has been set for the project, which has been adapted by Eric Kripke from the 1973 John Bellairs book, which was illustrated by Edward Gorey. The story is set with a recently orphaned 10-year-old boy named Lewis Barnavelt moving to the town of New Zebedee, Mich., to live with his mysterious uncle — who turns out to be a warlock, while his next-door neighbor Florence Zimmermann is a witch.

The titular house was previously owned by a couple who had dedicated their lives to black magic, and plotted to bring about the end of the world through a clock hidden in the walls, where it eternally ticks.

Related

Jack Black Gus Van Sant movie

Jack Black in Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix in Gus Van Sant’s John Callahan Biopic

Mythology’s Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt will produce with Kripke. The exec producers include William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg, and Laeta Kalogridis.

Black will next be seen in Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Roth’s reboot of MGM’s “Death Wish,” starring Bruce Willis, has been set for a Nov. 22 release by Megan Ellison’s nascent Annapurna Pictures distribution operation.

Mythology is in post on “Suspira” with Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Chloe Grace Moretz. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad