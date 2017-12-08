Harry Potter Community Reacts to J.K. Rowling’s Defense of Johnny Depp’s Casting

Early Thursday, author J.K. Rowling published a statement regarding the casting of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series, a spinoff of the Harry Potter universe.

After Depp was cast (he appeared in a brief cameo at the end of the first “Fantastic Beasts” movie), he made headlines over accusations of domestic violence by now-ex-wife Amber Heard. Though Depp denied the allegations, plenty of Potterheads still decried Rowling for featuring an alleged abuser in her films.

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies,” Rowling, after months of silence on the issue, wrote on her website on Thursday. “I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn’t governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.”

A very vocal Harry Potter fanbase took to Twitter to respond to Rowling. Melissa Anelli of popular fansite the Leaky Cauldron said Rowling’s defense of Depp “makes me very sad” as part of a larger thread.

Jo has never once indicated (to me) a problem with speaking my truth to her power. She’s been an absolute champion in that regard. So I hope that continues when I say that my truth right now is that this statement has made me very sad. https://t.co/8mNxleEuds — Merrylissa Auldnelli (@melissaanelli) December 7, 2017

“Jo has never once indicated (to me) a problem with speaking my truth to her power,” she wrote, in part. “She’s been an absolute champion in that regard. So I hope that continues when I say that my truth right now is that this statement has made me very sad.”

“I love Harry Potter and I love @jk_rowling and both of those things remain true while being deeply disappointed,” she continued. “The irony is that these views we have were informed by the messages of Harry Potter. The Harry Potter generation is a huge part of the #metoo movement and it is not an accident that many of those feeling confident doing what is right over easy did so after growing up with these books.”

One user brought up the unfortunate irony that while the character Harry Potter was victim of abuse, an alleged abuser was cast in the movie. “i seriously hope those fans don’t watch the crimes of grindelwald ’cause they already know the crimes of johnny depp,” she said.

hp helped so many victims of abuse. harry potter IS A VICTIM OF ABUSE and you blocked some fans that reminded you about this case. i seriously hope those fans don't watch the crimes of grindelwald 'cause they already know the crimes of johnny depp. — ˗ˏˋ jhona ˊˎ˗ (@POTTEREINA) December 7, 2017

Actor and producer Norman D. Golden II pointed out how crass the defense came across in light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Another user questioned the decision not to recast Depp by making reference to Ridley Scott’s decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in his film “All the Money in the World.”

Something new here: They actually considered recasting Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. Jo, You still have time to do it. It's not a good look post-Weinstein. Amber Heard 's story matters. : https://t.co/00G0KbemgA — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) December 7, 2017

The Johnny Depp in Harry Potter news is frustrating on its own, even moreso when you remember that like a day ago, that Ridley Scott movie had a trailer come out which showed Chris Plummer in Kevin Spacey's role. — Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) December 7, 2017

Writer Rachel Kiley tweeted, “Casually reminding everyone mad at JK Rowling today that when Depp’s casting was originally announced, she spent the day favoriting tweets calling Amber Heard a liar.” (One fan had previously alleged that Rowling blocked her on Twitter after she asked about Heard’s accusations.)

Casually reminding everyone mad at JK Rowling today that when Depp's casting was originally announced, she spent the day favoriting tweets calling Amber Heard a liar. — rachel kiley (@rachelkiley) December 7, 2017

Other users, however, shared Rowling’s perspective on the matter. “Virtually nobody has enough info to comment on what is right or wrong about him being cast,” said one tweet. “@jk_rowling knows a little more than that. I trust her integrity.”

Virtually nobody who comments on the Johnny Depp situation knows him or Amber Heard personally. Virtually nobody has enough info to comment on what is right or wrong about him being cast. @jk_rowling knows a little more than that. I trust her integrity. — Amanda Gamlen (@amanda_gamlen) December 7, 2017

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is set to release on Nov. 16, 2018. See more reactions below.

jk rowling has worked so systematically and methodically to destroy my love of her creation. it's fascinating. — Pete Souza Petty (@KendraJames_) December 7, 2017

The frustrating thing about the Rowling/Depp statement is that MOST authors don't have the power to pull a problematic actor, but she seems to be agreeing that she did have that power and just didn't exercise it. — Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) December 7, 2017

I love the world JK Rowling created, and will always be glad she created it.

But that doesn't mean I won't criticise how she restricts it or allows it to be represented.

She won't allow the concept of a gay Sirius Black, but is "happy" let an abuser play a gay character? Nah, Jo. — damn your dickens (@serhawke) December 7, 2017

Sobre JK Rowling e Johnny Depp……. pic.twitter.com/A5yqHmd7NZ — Não Me Kahlo (@NAOKAHLO) December 7, 2017

jk rowling created a character who was a victim of abuse FOR YEARS. harry potter gave people hope. and now she casted an abuser and said she's happy to work with him. this is so disrespectful, not only for amber, but for all abuse survivors — jess (@keithstars) December 7, 2017

Hey @jk_rowling, remember that letter you wrote me when I was 15, explicitly saying that the HP world would always be a safe haven from abuse, would always be there to protect & comfort me? Shove it up your arse. — dani (@anthroqveer) December 7, 2017

"Abuse is bad, we must call it out…except when it hurts my franchise." A summation of @jk_rowling 's statement on Depp. — Tom Allaway (@Tom_Allaway) December 7, 2017

Johnny Depp went to trial. He was found not guilty. There's court papers signed by both him and Amber. He is innocent and JK Rowling rightly defended him. It's not up to social media to decide whether someone is guilty or innocent based on accusations and tabloid stories. — Marta ♏♀️ (@ThePettyBish) December 7, 2017