The trailer for the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s literary classic “It” is sure to give you coulrophobia.

Warner Bros. revealed the first footage of the film on Wednesday — a day after the creepy poster reveal.

The New Line pic, from “Mama” director Andy Muschietti, stars “Hemlock Grove’s” Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise. “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, “Midnight Special’s” Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Jeremy Ray Taylor play the terrorized children.

Tim Curry played the iconic clown in the 1990 miniseries. Like Curry, Skarsgard’s demon carries around a red balloon, as the trailer promises “You’ll float, too.”

The trailer opens on a rainy day as Pennywise lures a little boy into a storm drain after his paper boat floats into it. His brother — Lieberher’s Bill — and a group of his friends create the Losers Club to get to the bottom of his sibling’s disappearance as more and more children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine.

“It” creeps into theaters on Sept. 8.