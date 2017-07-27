New ‘It’ Trailer: Pennywise the Clown Rears Its Menacing Head (Watch)

The new trailer for New Line’s horror movie “It” includes plenty of Stephen King’s iconic clown Pennywise — starting with him reaching out of a sewer to offer a kid his lost paper boat. “Here … take it,” the clown smiles.

The trailer, released Thursday, starts with shots of the fictional small town of Derry, Maine, with a chilling voiceover from a boy.

“When you’re a kid, you think the universe revolves around you and that you’ll always be protected,” he intones. “You don’t know the monsters are getting closer until it’s too late.”

The trailer includes a missing child poster on a phone pole and Pennywise standing in a room full of clown dolls and coming after one of the children.

The New Line film, from “Mama” director Andy Muschietti, stars “Hemlock Grove” actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise. Some of the terrorized children include “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, “Midnight Special’s” Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Tim Curry portrayed the clown in the 1990 miniseries. Like Curry, Skarsgard’s demon carries around a red balloon.

“It” creeps into theaters on Sept. 8. New Line is planning a second film but has yet to schedule the sequel.

Watch the new trailer below:

 

Marketplace

