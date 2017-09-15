‘It’ Actor Owen Teague Joins Gary Oldman in Supernatural Thriller ‘Mary’

“It” actor Owen Teague has been cast opposite Gary Oldman in the supernatural thriller “Mary,” with shooting starting this month in Alabama.

Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Entertainment One are producing and co-financing. Michael Goi, a cinematographer and director for “Salem” and “American Horror Story,” is directing from Anthony Jaswinski’s screenplay.

“Mary” focuses on a family that buys an old ship at auction in hopes of starting a charter business. Instead, they discover the ship’s horrifying secrets once they are out on isolated open waters.

Oldman was announced as being attached to movie on Sept. 5. Tucker Tooley, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lumpkin are producing. Greg Renker and Jason Barhydt will executive produce with Douglas Urbanski, Oldman’s longtime producing partner.

Oldman is playing the father who captains the old ship and Teague will play the boat’s second-in-command as a surf punk taken under the captain’s wing.

Teague stars as the psychopathic bully Patrick Hockstetter as part of the Bowers Gang in “It,” New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. The horror movie has been dominant at the domestic box office and will top the $210 million mark by the end of this weekend. Teague’s credits include “Bloodline” and MGM’s upcoming “Every Day.” He is repped by APA, Management 360, Brevard Talent Group, and Myman Greenspan.