Sony’s tentpole “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and New Line’s horror movie “It” dominated social media chatter last week with more than 251,000 and 235,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

Sony and Marvel presented footage at CinemaCon on March 27 for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” offering a far deeper look at Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture and emphasizing Tom Holland’s experiences as Spider-Man as a high schooler who discovers the power he possesses. The new trailer was released on March 28 and features Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark reacting to a particularly destructive scene by upbraiding the youngster for the lack of control.

“Can’t you just be a friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man?” says Stark to Parker.

The movie, which will be out on July 7, has already generated 1.5 million new conversations.

New Line released a teaser video and poster for “It” on March 28, followed by a CinemaCon presentation and trailer on March 29 — five months ahead of its Sept. 8 opening.

“Mama” director Andy Muschietti directed “It,” which stars “Hemlock Grove” actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise. “Stranger Things” breakout Finn Wolfhard, “Midnight Special’s” Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Jeremy Ray Taylor play some of the terrorized children.

STX’s sci-fi epic “Valerian: City of a Thousand Planets” generated 62,000 new conversations in the wake of a March 28 CinemaCon preview and official image, followed by and released a full trailer on March 29. “Valerian” was the centerpiece of STX’s second-ever presentation at CinemaCon with footage and in-person appearances by Luc Besson and star Cara Delevingne, who portrays Laureline.

Christopher Nolan’s World War II tentpole “Dunkirk” produced 34,000 new conversations last week following a March 29 CinemaCon presentation by the director. The film, centering on the heroic 1940 evacuation of more than 300,000 British soldiers, opens July 21.

“This is a story that needs to carry you through and make you feel you are there,” Nolan told exhibitors “I wanted to tell the story in the most visceral way possible.”

Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” generated nearly 31,000 new conversations last week and has topped 1 million by that social media metric. The eighth installement of the “Fast and Furious” franchise screened at CinemaCon on March 29 and will open on April 14 amid sky-high expectations after “Furious 7” grossed more than $1.5 billion worldwide.