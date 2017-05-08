‘It’ New Footage Spooks Audiences at MTV Movie & TV Awards

A new “It” sneak preview spooked audiences during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

Some of the film’s stars, including Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, and Finn Wolfhard — known collectively in the film as “the losers’ club” — were on hand to introduce the never-before-seen footage to fans.

The new look showed the children venturing into an “unsanitary” sewer, but the germs end up being the last of their concerns when they find the shoe of Betty Ripsom, a member of the Losers Club who was an early victim of It. “What if she’s still here?” the children ask.

It then cuts to several scenes, including one where we get a clear shot of the new Pennywise as red balloons rise to reveal his smiling face.

The sneak peek offers the latest look at the supernatural horror film since the record-breaking trailer’s release in late March. The first trailer garnered 197 million views globally in its first 24 hours, breaking “The Fate of the Furious'” record (139 million views) for the most-watched trailer online in a single day.

Directed by Andres Muschietti (“Mama”), “It” is based on Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel of the same name. “It” follows a group of young children in Derry, Maine, who find themselves going head to head against the evil clown known as Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), whose history of terrorizing and murdering dates back for centuries.

“It” creeps into theaters on Sept. 8. See the new footage below.