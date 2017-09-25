‘It’ Sequel Sets September 2019 Release Date

Pennywise the evil clown is due back in theaters in less than two years. New Line and Warner Bros. have set the “It” sequel for released on Sept. 6, 2019.

The studio, which announced the date on Monday, had revealed earlier this month that Gary Dauberman was working on the script.

Andy Muschietti, who directed “It,” is expected to return for the second installment. Producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg are believed to be back as well.

Stephen King’s 1986 novel focuses on a group of friends in a fictional Maine community that battles the small town’s demon as kids, and then again as adults. The blockbuster movie, which opened Sept. 8, centers on the children, while the upcoming film will follow them into adulthood

Since its debut earlier this month, “It” has shattered numerous records, earning $266.1 million domestically to date and $478.1 million globally. The R-rated pic has brought a surge in moviegoing after a dismal August.

Made for about $35 million, “It” stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise along with Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, and Jackson Robert Scott.

