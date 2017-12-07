You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: ‘It’ Actor Jack Dylan Grazer Joins ‘Shazam!’

Dave McNary

Jack Dylan Grazer
CREDIT: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film roundup, several films have adjusted their release dates, and “It’s” Jack Dylan Grazer has joined the cast of upcoming superhero film “Shazam!”

CASTING

It” star Jack Dylan Grazer has been added to the cast of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s superhero movie “Shazam!

Grazer will play Freddy, Billy Batson’s best friend. He joins Zachary Levi, who plays the titular Shazam superhero, and Asher Angel, who plays Billy Baston, a young boy who turns into Shazam when he utters the name. David F. Sandberg is directing from a script by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. Peter Safran is producing, with filming planned for early next year.

Grazer is best known as hypchondriac and Losers Club member Edward “Eddie” Kaspbrak in “It.” He’s repped by Innovative and managed by Tanguay Talent and Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

RELEASE DATES

Warner Bros. has moved its comedy-thriller “Game Night” forward by a week to Feb. 23 from March 2. “Game Night,” directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, stars Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons and Jeffrey Wright. The story  follows a group of friends whose game night turns into a murder mystery.

Sony has decided to move the release of historical drama “All the Money in the World” back three days to Dec. 25. The studio replaced Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer last month in the key role of J. Paul Getty in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Spacey. “All the Money in the World” is the story of the 1973 kidnap in Italy of  John Paul Getty III — the rebellious teenage grandson of oil billionaire John Paul Getty, who was reluctant to pay the $17 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls 2” has been moved back two months from Feb. 14, 2020, to April 17, 2020. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles as the eternal optimist Poppy and the curmudgeon Branch in the musical comedy-adventure. Walt Dohrn is returning to direct the film and Gina Shay is again producing.

  • Oscars Placeholder

    Film Academy Affirms 'Standards of Conduct' for Members

  • Jack Dylan Grazer'Me, Myself and I'

    Film News Roundup: 'It' Actor Jack Dylan Grazer Joins 'Shazam!'

  • Ryan Reynolds Detective Pikachu

    Ryan Reynolds to Star in Live-Action Pokemon Movie 'Detective Pikachu'

  'Bohemian Rhapsody' Finds New Director After Bryan Singer's Firing

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Finds New Director After Bryan Singer's Firing

  • Actor Sir Patrick Stewart receives the

    Variety Partners with Dubai International Film Festival for Inaugural Middle East Interview Studio

  • Jacob Tremblay, Christopher Lloyd Sign for

    Jacob Tremblay, Christopher Lloyd, Kenan Thompson Join Voice Cast of Lani Pixels Movie

  • DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER

    Dubai Film Festival Opens With 'Hostiles'; Cate Blanchett, Patrick Stewart Feted

