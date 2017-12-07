Film News Roundup: ‘It’ Actor Jack Dylan Grazer Joins ‘Shazam!’

In today’s film roundup, several films have adjusted their release dates, and “It’s” Jack Dylan Grazer has joined the cast of upcoming superhero film “Shazam!”

CASTING

“It” star Jack Dylan Grazer has been added to the cast of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s superhero movie “Shazam!”

Grazer will play Freddy, Billy Batson’s best friend. He joins Zachary Levi, who plays the titular Shazam superhero, and Asher Angel, who plays Billy Baston, a young boy who turns into Shazam when he utters the name. David F. Sandberg is directing from a script by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. Peter Safran is producing, with filming planned for early next year.

Grazer is best known as hypchondriac and Losers Club member Edward “Eddie” Kaspbrak in “It.” He’s repped by Innovative and managed by Tanguay Talent and Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

RELEASE DATES

Warner Bros. has moved its comedy-thriller “Game Night” forward by a week to Feb. 23 from March 2. “Game Night,” directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, stars Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons and Jeffrey Wright. The story follows a group of friends whose game night turns into a murder mystery.

Related Japan Box Office: ‘It’ Climbs to Number One in Third Weekend 'It' Scene Stealer Sophia Lillis on Creating a Rebellious Beverly With Director Andy Muschietti

Sony has decided to move the release of historical drama “All the Money in the World” back three days to Dec. 25. The studio replaced Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer last month in the key role of J. Paul Getty in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Spacey. “All the Money in the World” is the story of the 1973 kidnap in Italy of John Paul Getty III — the rebellious teenage grandson of oil billionaire John Paul Getty, who was reluctant to pay the $17 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls 2” has been moved back two months from Feb. 14, 2020, to April 17, 2020. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles as the eternal optimist Poppy and the curmudgeon Branch in the musical comedy-adventure. Walt Dohrn is returning to direct the film and Gina Shay is again producing.