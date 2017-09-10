Stephen King’s ‘It’ Launches With Monster $179 Million at Worldwide Box Office

“It” is terrorizing the box office all over the world.

Warner Bros. and New Line’s adaptation of the Stephen King book is launching to $179 million worldwide, including a record-breaking $117 million North American debut. The movie is taking in an impressive $62 million from 46 territories abroad.

“It” was directed by Andy Muschietti, who is already being courted for another installment. Bill Skarsgard stars as Pennywise the Clown, who terrorizes young children in Derry, Maine. The rest of the cast includes Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott in supporting roles.

The R-rated horror pic took in $12.3 million in the U.K., accounting for 82% of the market there. Other top territories include Russia ($6.7 million), Australia ($5.9 million), and Brazil ($5.6 million).

But while “It” is the most exciting new release of the weekend, it is not topping the international box office charts. That honor goes to “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which is stringing in $71.8 million from 47 territories. Most of that sum comes from the $70.3 million it’s earning in China. Hollywood movies have greatly benefitted in the past few weeks from the Middle Kingdom lifting its summer blackout period, which reserves theatrical releases for home-grown films, like the massive success “Wolf Warriors II.” “Homecoming” has now earned well over $800 million — its worldwide total will be $823 million after this weekend.

Otherwise, “Dunkirk” is closing in on $500 million worldwide after picking up an additional $13.5 million from 52 territories abroad. And the Tom Cruise vehicle “American Made” has yet to open in the states, but $8.1 million from 43 international spots raises its foreign total to $33.4 million so far. Other top foreign earners are “Annabelle: Creation” ($8.6 million) and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” ($7.9 million).