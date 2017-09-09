Box Office: ‘It’ Floats to Solid $25.7 Million in International Launch

New Line’s scarefest “It” has launched impressively internationally with $25.7 million at 10,560 locations in 46 markets.

The studio reported the initial foreign results Saturday on the heels of a record-setting estimated $103 million domestic opening for the adaptation of the 1986 Stephen King novel.

The top foreign number came from the U.K. with an opening day of $4.6 million at 1,342 screens for an 86% share of the top five films in the market. That number was the biggest opening day for a horror film and the best launch day for a Warner Bros. title this year.

Brazil generated $1.9 million at 846 locations on Thursday, which also marked the biggest opening day for a horror film and the best launch day for a Warner Bros. title this year. The two-day Brazilian total has hit $3.1 million.

In Russia, the two-day total has reached $2.7 million, followed by Australia with $2.5 million. South Korea, which opened Wednesday, has generated $1.8 million in its first three days.

The UAE produced $754,000 in two days, followed by $675,000 in Holland. Warner Bros. reported record-breaking Thursday openings in Denmark with $222,000 and several markets in Eastern Europe (Lebanon, Ukraine, Hungary, Croatia, and Slovakia).

Made for about $35 million, “It” stars Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise along with Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, and Jackson Robert Scott.