International Deals Roll in for ISIS Feature Documentary ‘City of Ghosts’

Matt Heineman’s “City of Ghosts” will open in a host of international territories after Dogwoof closed a slew of deals for the acclaimed feature documentary.

Documentary distributor Dogwoof had already sealed an agreement with NonStop for Scandinavia where the film will be release in September. The U.K.-based distributor has now brokered deals in Australia and New Zealand, where it is with Madman, Benelux, where it is with Periscoop, and France, where Films Distribution has it.

In Italy, Koch Media has the factual film, and in Thailand, Documentary Club has taken it.

Amazon picked up the documentary at Sundance this year, where it won the Candescent Award, which is given to a powerful social-issue film.

Considered a strong Academy Award contender, the project followed citizen journalist group “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently,” as its members risked their lives to capture footage of ISIS atrocities in Syria.

“City of Ghosts” was directed and produced by Heineman, and was his follow-up to “Cartel Land,” the 2015 feature documentary about the drugs trade in Mexico. Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Darkside”) executive produced “City of Ghosts.”

“What ‘City of Ghosts’ does best is to humanize those who’ve suffered most from the conflict in Syria, educating us through both outrage and compassion,” Variety said in its review of the documentary.

One of RBSS’s co-founders, Abdul-Aziz al-Hamza, subsequently spoke to Variety’s PopPolitics.