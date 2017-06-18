‘The Mummy’ Leads International Box Office, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ 5 Crosses $500 Million

“The Mummy” is closing in on $300 million worldwide after leading the international box office for the second consecutive weekend.

The Tom Cruise vehicle had a disappointing $32.2 million opening weekend in North America and a steep drop-off during week two. But overseas, it’s on track to earn $53 million in 68 territories this weekend, which would raise its international total to $239 million.

Universal and Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3” brought in $10 million abroad, ahead of its U.S. release. The animated movie opened in Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand to tie in with local school holidays.

For Disney, “Cars 3” opened to $21.3 million in a handful of markets, including Russia and Mexico. Next weekend the movie will open Australia and New Zealand as part of its gradual global rollout.

The same studio’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” crossed the $500 million mark abroad after tacking on $18.8 million more this weekend.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ “Wonder Woman” continues to be a force at the international markets as well, taking in an estimated $39.5 million this weekend behind “The Mummy.”

All this on the same weekend that “Cars 3” is winning in the North American market with $53.5 million. Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me” also saw a strong opening in the weekend, overtaking fellow newcomers “47 Meters Down,” “Rough Night,” and “The Book of Henry.”

More numbers will be added to this report as they are announced.