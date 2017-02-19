Universal’s erotic sequel “Fifty Shades Darker” has scored its second consecutive win at the international box office with $43.7 million in 59 territories.

“Fifty Shades Darker” declined 52 percent from its opening weekend for a foreign total of $187.2 million and a worldwide gross of $276.9 million.

The film is holding in Germany, Austria, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad, Uruguay, Venezuela, Hong Kong, and Australia. Germany is the top market with $6.2 million, declining just 27 percent for a $20.9 million total.

The film finished second in the U.K.-Ireland market behind “Lego Batman” as “Darker” declined 52 percent to $4.5 million for a total of $21 million. France saw a 49 percent decline to $4.2 million for a total of $15.1 million.

Brazil has totaled $13.7 million, followed by Italy at $12.9 million, Russia at $10.7 million, Australia at $10.6 million, and Spain at $9.6 million. Japan will be the final opening on June 23.

“Fifty Shades Darker” stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprising their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele as their characters re-ignite the romance that had ended in “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

“Fifty Shades Darker” is directed by James Foley and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi, alongside author E. L. James. The script is by James’ husband, Niall Leonard.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” was a box office hit, grossing $570 million worldwide with $166 million domestically and $404 million internationally.

Universal also reported Sunday that Legendary’s “The Great Wall,” starring Matt Damon, expanded its run into 21 international markets this weekend and took in $19 million in 46 territories. “The Great Wall” has already grossed $171 million in China, so the international total is $244.6 million.

“The Great Wall” opened in first in Russia with $4.5 million and scored a second-place finish in Australia with $2.4 million. U.K.-Ireland saw a fifth-place launch with $2.1 million.