‘Annabelle: Creation’ Usurps China’s ‘Wolf Warriors II’ at International Box Office

Annabelle Creation Trailer
After three weekends on top of the international box office charts, “Wolf Warriors II” is taking a small step down.

That’s because “Annabelle: Creation” has pulled a week two switcheroo. The latest entry in the “Conjuring Universe” is spending its second weekend of release on top of the international charts with $42 million from 56 territories. Combined with last week’s overseas take and its domestic grosses, the horror movie has now earned $160.7 million worldwide.

Those are great numbers for the low budget sequel, yes. But when stacked up against “Wolf Warriors II,” it’s a different story. The record-breaking Chinese film should take in an additional $36 million this weekend from six territories. That puts its overseas grosses at $772 million, making it the second highest-grossing movie from a single territory of all time behind “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens.” When combined with the spare change it’s made in North America, “Wolf Warriors II” has made $774.3 million worldwide.

The two new releases at the domestic box office — “Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “Logan Lucky” — have also kicked off their rollouts overseas. The former made $6.6 million this weekend from 10 locations. The latter, from Steven Soderbergh, opened in two international territories, and should gross $825,000.

“Paradox,” an action film from Hong Kong, is the third highest international earner this weekend with $31 million from one territory. Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” is in fourth place with $20.5 million from 47 locations. And Sony’s “The Emoji Movie” rounds out the top five with $11.5 million from 51 territories.

Universal has now passed $3 billion at the international box office for 2017, mostly thanks to “Despicable Me 3” and “Fate of the Furious.”

Marketplace

