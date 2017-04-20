Fans of the “Insidious” franchise will have to wait a little longer for the next installment in the supernatural horror series.

Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures said they will push back “Insidious: Chapter 4” from its original Oct. 20, 2017 release date and slotting in “Half to Death” in its place. The new “Insidious” will instead hit theaters on January 5, 2018. Both films come from Blumhouse, the producer of “The Purge” and “Get Out,” two low-budget horror smashes.

“Half to Death” follows a college student reliving details from the day of her murder and she works to discover her killer’s identity. The film has a darkly comic tone. It will face off against “Geostorm,” an action thriller; “The Mountain Between Us,” a drama with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba; and the Robert de Niro comedy, “War With Grandpa.”

“Insidious: Chapter 4” will have the new release date entirely to itself. There are no wide releases scheduled to debut that weekend. “Insidious: Chapter 4” brings back Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, a parapsychologist looking into the haunting of her own family home. The film is written by co-creator Leigh Whannell (“Saw”), who wrote the trilogy and directed the third film. It is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, and co-creator James Wan, of “The Conjuring” Fame. Adam Robitel (“The Taking of Deborah Logan”) directs the picture.